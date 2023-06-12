Massena American Legion Post 79 supports high school band fund

American Legion Post 79 in Massena made its annual donation to the Massena Central High School Band Fund, thanking them for their annual support of the Massena parades. The funds will be used to purchase items or material that isn’t covered in the annual budget. Provided photo
