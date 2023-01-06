POTSDAM — Two police officers and a third person are charged with conspiracy for lying to Potsdam police about who was driving during a hit-and-run early on New Year’s Day. Both officers have since been fired, according to officials from the Massena and Norwood police departments.

Joshua E. Underwood, 23, of Massena is charged with sixth-degree conspiracy, unsafe backing and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. He was an officer with the Massena Police Department who was fired on Thursday as a result of his arrest, according to Chief Jason M. Olson. Underwood had been appointed to Massena police on May 17, 2022.

