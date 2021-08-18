MASSENA — The village will once again be applying for Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding from the state, and Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire says he thinks the village has a strong application.
He told trustees during Tuesday’s meeting that they had received positive feedback from previous applications.
“One thing that was not strong in the past was the amount of private investors. It was there, but other communities had a bit more,” Mr. LeBire said.
This time around, he said, anyone walking through the downtown area would see improvement that’s taken place over the past couple of years.
“So we believe we’re very well-positioned. It should be a strong application, so we are once again going for it,” he said.
The application will focus on a designated boundary in the downtown area.
“We have defined the boundaries of the downtown. It’s 37 acres approximately that will be our core area, that we’re looking for projects to work with,” Village Administrator Monique Chatland said.
She said one area of focus on the application is public input and involvement.
“We’ve put together a draft list of stakeholders, business owners, community residents and different groups to reach out to. But we want everyone to contribute however they are able. Anybody’s that’s interested in learning more or partaking in the planning process, reach out to me via email, telephone, however you’d like,” Ms. Chatland said.
Mr. LeBire said that, while they want as much input as possible from the community, they also need to assemble a small and manageable core group of stakeholders.
“This is an opportunity for us to not only think big, but to think about what’s going on. Once thing we’re not good at is celebrating success,” although there are success stories in the community, he said.
He said it took 30 years for some downtown areas to get in poor condition, but progress is being made at different spots.
“We’re going to capture that momentum in the application,” Mr. LeBire said.
Applications are due by 4 p.m. Sept. 15.
“I’ll be reaching out and trying to set up a meeting probably next week or the following week. Once the local planning committee is established, we’ll work our way form there,” Ms. Chatland said.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo had announced that $200 million would be available for the fifth round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. Funds will be provided to communities across the 10 Regional Economic Development Council regions.
As part of the fifth round, each Regional Economic Development Council region may receive up to two awards for a total of $20 million awarded per region. The Regional Economic Development Council will decide whether to nominate two $10 million awardees or one $20 million awardee for transformative and catalytic downtown redevelopment project upon review of the submitted applications.
Each selected community will develop a strategic plan that articulates a vision for the revitalization of its downtown and identifies a list of signature projects that have the potential to transform the downtown. DRI funds will then be awarded for selected projects that have the greatest potential to jump-start revitalization and realize the community’s vision for the downtown.
