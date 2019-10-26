MASSENA — One-by-one with a roaring whoosh, Brian J. Haggett, Cameron R. Sloan and Casey Plumadore fired pumpkins from their homemade cannon far out into the St. Lawrence River Saturday afternoon.
The three men, all from Norwood and friends for life, had their compressed air-powered Pumpkin Punisher set up on the lawn of the Massena Country Club for the inaugural edition of Eyland’s Pumpkin Chuckin.’
The Pumpkin Punisher was built in the fall of 2018 for the Norfolk Halloween Festival.
“My wife was sitting on the couch one night and she said Norfolk was trying to get people to do pumpkin chuckin,’ so I Youtubed it and found a bunch of different ones and here we are,” Mr. Haggett, who is the owner of Haggett Excavating, said. “I actually had everything right in our gravel pit to build this.”
A rolling crowd of about 100 people of all ages showed up for the squash launches. Participants paid $5 per pumpkin, wrote their name on the organic projectile with a marker and added it to the pile of ammunition at the base of the cannon.
Mr. Haggett or one of his partners would yell out the name of the pumpkin owner just before pulling the valve that released the tank of air sending the pumpkin skyward.
The tank is pressurized with a diesel air compressor that is normally used for running a jack hammer, Mr. Haggett said.
He would not reveal how much pressure he uses so as not to tip off any potential rivals.
“We’re trying to get people to build one so we can compete with someone,” he said.
The event was organized by Eyland Restaurant owner Lee-Ann Flaro.
“We were looking for something to do for the fall,” she said.
While going over ideas on the porch of the Massena Country Club, where the restaurant is located, Ms. Flaro struck up a conversation with Mr. Haggett’s cousin, and the event was born.
Money raised will go to the Back the Pack program which provides healthy take-home snacks for children in the Massena school district.
Maybe the biggest challenge was finding enough pumpkins that fit the exacting demands of the Pumpkin Punisher. Pumpkins must between five and six inches in diameter.
“We took a ring (to measure pumpkins) all over the north country to find the right sized pumpkins,” Ms. Flaro said.
They managed to find 145 perfect sized gourds.
With the apparent success of this year’s event, Ms. Flaro said they hope to host another Pumpkin Chuckin’ next year.
“Hopefully, next year, we can have a competition,” she said.
