MASSENA — Work to replace the Massena Arena’s barrel roof is about half done as contractors work toward an Aug. 1 deadline to have the project completed.
“They are over 50 percent of the roof right now. I’d basically say they’re halfway done,” Recreation Director Michael McCabe said during Tuesday’s Massena Joint Recreation Commission meeting.
The work is being done by RSI Roofing Inc., Gouverneur, which submitted a bid of $474,000.
Mr. McCabe said there’s one area that needs to be addressed on the Route 37 side of the arena, and contractors still need to start work on the side closest to Price Chopper. The firm is currently handling another job in Oneonta after working on the arena roof on Monday.
“There’s about 10 days worth of work for them to finish. It’s basically about 3½ weeks to get that done” before the Aug. 1 deadline, he said.
Because the Massena Recreation Department is a joint organization funded between the village and town, a reserve fund had been established to cover a roof project. Money from that account was transferred to a separate account to cover the cost. Sen. Joseph A. Griffo, R-Rome, also secured funding in December 2017 to assist with that project.
Because of the cost of the roof replacement, another planned project, replacement of locker room doors, was put on hold.
Mr. McCabe said an indoor lighting project at the arena that’s being funded by the New York Power Authority is also underway. Work is being done by Watson Electric, Norwood.
“They started July 1. So far they’ve replaced four lights,” he said.
Mr. McCabe said all of the lights have been taken down, and the only lighting is those that have been replaced at the end of the arena. As a result, they haven’t been able to book any non-ice time for organizations.
He said the project was initially slated to take about three weeks to complete.
“My guess is it’s going to take much longer based on the speed. It may take some time,” he said.
