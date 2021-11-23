MASSENA — The Massena Arena will be offering free holiday public skating thanks to sponsors in the community.
Donaldson Funeral Home is sponsoring three sessions — 8 to 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, 10:30 to 11:50 a.m. Friday, and 8 to 8:50 p.m. Friday.
Northside Community Church is sponsoring a session from 10 to 11:50 a.m. Saturday, and Massena Savings and Loan is sponsoring two sessions, one from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. Sunday and a second from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Sunday.
The Massena Recreation Commission is also hosting a Rock N Skate session from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5 per person, and skate rental is $5. For more information, call 315-769-3161 or email mmccabe@recreation.massena.ny.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.