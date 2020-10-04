MASSENA — Some activities such as senior skating and public skating have resumed at the Massena Arena, but anyone who wants to enter the building will have to abide by some COVID-19-related ground rules.
The Recreation Department is currently allowing individual training for all sports; organized group training drills for all ice sports, limited to 30 people or less; and skate and shoot (shinny), limited to 30 people or less with no contact or scrimmaging allowed.
Also allowed are figure skating, limited to 30 people or less, and public skating, also limited to 30 people or less.
On the flip side, there can be no competitive activities (scrimmaging), no recreational league games, no pick-up games for any sport, no tournaments for any ice sports, and no competitive matches requiring travel.
Recreation Director Michael McCabe said skaters and coaches with any risk factors or illnesses should not participate in any on-ice activities. Any skaters or coaches who are exhibiting symptoms or signs of an illness should not be in the Massena Arena at any point.
He said the arena will open 15 minutes before scheduled on-ice time. Anyone who arrives earlier than 15 minutes before their start times must wait outside of the Massena Arena and remain socially distanced from others.
Parking is allowed in the front parking lot and the side parking lot closest to Route 37. The parking area closest to the arena annex is reserved for Recreation Department staff.
Anyone entering the arena must be wearing a mask and have a questionnaire completed. The questionnaire can be filled out online at http://wdt.me/KWGXfo.
Inside the facility, 6-foot distance markers have been placed on the floor leading to a check-in person, who will file the questionnaire and take the person’s temperature. Six seats that are spaced 6 feet apart have been situated in front of the entrance to the arena area.
“Those seats are reserved for seniors only,” Mr. McCabe said.
All skaters must enter the Massena Arena completely dressed, minus their helmets, gloves and skates. Exceptions can be made for goalies, who may need to put on additional equipment at the arena.
Chairs that are spaced at least 6 feet apart have been set up inside the arena area, with a table separating the left side of the building from the right side. Skaters will be assigned a side where they will put their skates and helmets on prior to going on the ice.
“That’s for our players to get dressed. Only coaches and goalies are allowed in the locker rooms,” Mr. McCabe said.
Spectators will be able to sit in the bleachers, which are marked with 6-foot distance makers. A maximum of one parent/spectator is currently allowed in the arena, and that person must always wear a mask. Exiting at the end of the session is through the side doors.
“The side that you get dressed on, the side that you spectate from, that will be the side that you exit the building out of,” Mr. McCabe said.
