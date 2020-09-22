MASSENA — The town assessor is working to increase exemption limitations for the Senior STAR program, a move he said would allow more taxpayers to claim the exemption.
“It’s something I’ve been working on for a little while, trying to get the disabled and limited income levels, as well as the Senior STAR income levels, raised to get closer to the federal guidelines and what’s really going on in the world. Other towns are starting to get on board with this,” Vern Brand told village trustees.
He had also made a presentation to the Massena Town Council, and said the exemption limitation hasn’t changed in about a dozen years.
The limits are set at $21,000 for the town and for the village, he said. So, if you’re over 65, disabled and your income is less than $21,000, you can be eligible for the Senior STAR exemption, he added.
“We’re going to try to get it booted up to about $29,000,” he said.
Mr. Brand said, in the case of someone who is disabled, the age 65 requirement wasn’t a concern, but income is.
He said in order to move ahead, they need to hold a public hearing and get the support of town and village officials.
“There’s not a whole lot to do with this,” he said.
Mayor Timmy J. Currier asked how many people the change might impact.
“This is increasing the number of people who are eligible for the exemption. I think it’s the right thing to do. I just wonder what the impact will be,” he said.
Mr. Brand said approximately 60 to 80 people are currently receiving the exemption. Since he’s been in his position for the past two years, some of them have lost the exemption because of an increase in their income through avenues such as Social Security.
“Those incremental increases may affect a handful of them. It may bring back some of the people that got kicked out in the last few years because of incomes. It might open it up to others. It’s kind of hard to say, but based on the ones I’ve kicked out, I’d probably say less than a dozen to two dozen. I don’t think it’s going to be a large number,” he said.
