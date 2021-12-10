MASSENA — Christmas came early for Massena, courtesy of New York state.
Barbara Rice, state assistant secretary for economic development was at the Massena Town Hall on Friday morning to announce the words that everyone has been waiting for.
“This has been a rough 20 months. I think we can all agree on that. All of our lives have been upended by the pandemic and, here in New York, we’re still recovering mentally, emotionally and financially. That’s why I am super proud to be here today for this announcement. On behalf of Gov. (Kathy) Hochul, it is my distinct pleasure to announce that Massena has been awarded a $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant,” she said to applause from a standing room only crowd.
Mr. Rice said the DRI program was “a cornerstone of the state’s economic development policy by transforming downtowns into vibrant centers of activity.”
“This program will do many things here in the north country. It will provide a boost to the local economy. It will attract tourists and regional visitors, which will increase commerce and business for restaurants. It will create jobs and improve quality of life so residents and visitors can enjoy revitalized and renewed downtown areas,” she said.
She said the award was “truly unique to Massena.”
“The DRI allows communities to reimagine themselves for the better, and it’s all because Massena believed in themselves and their community, and this is one more sign of their ambition to continue to grow as a community,” Ms. Rice said.
Six projects were submitted as part of the village’s DRI application. Among them was the restoration of the Massena Schine Theater. The theater estimates the total cost to be $1.9 million and requested $1 million in DRI funding.
“Community outreach surveys have consistently indicated the community would welcome and support additional entertainment options such as small theaters and event space,” village officials said in the application.
Another project included is the Central Building, formerly the JJ Newberry Building, on the corner of Main and Andrews streets. GoCo Ventures is proposing a full modernization of the property, with immediate work including asbestos removal, replacement of a leaking roof and addition of a rooftop deck, and replacement of the decaying 1970 facade with a new facade.
“The main floor will include an interior ‘walking main street’ which will connect the Main Street access of the building directly with the back parking lot, and provide access to shops, restaurants, and/or office space,” the application reads. “The building design allows flexible space utilization on the first floor, with space available from 1,000 sq ft to 13,000 sq ft.”
The total cost is estimated at $2.95 million, with $1.48 million requested in the DRI application.
The application also requested $545,000 of the projected $1.09 million to create a creamery and value-added store on the corner of Glenn and Water streets.
“This project will renovate a 5,100-square-foot abandoned building to implement light manufacturing and regionally distribute value-added dairy products, including ice cream, yogurt, and cheeses,” according to the application, which notes that the project also includes adding a second floor to the existing building to allow for three moderate-income apartments.
Other proposals include a downtown riverwalk at a total cost of $1.6 million, with a $1.4 million DRI request; an outdoor event center and recreation space on Water Street, at a total cost of $1.8 million, with a $1.5 million DRI request; and renovation of a “round brick” building on West Orvis Street, at a total cost of $1.3 million, with a $650,000 DRI request.
“The proposed goals for the DRI are ambitious, and that’s a testament to what Massena can become,” Ms. Rice said.
