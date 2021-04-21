MASSENA — A former village trustee has been appointed to serve as interim mayor until the next election this fall.
The village Board of Trustees appointed Timothy J. Ahlfeld during its meeting Tuesday. He will begin his duties May 1.
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire, who has been serving as acting mayor since the resignation of Timmy J. Currier, said Section 3-312 of village law, Filling of Offices and Vacancies by Election or Appointment, dictated how they handle the vacancy.
He said they had asked interested individuals to submit a letter of interest and resume for consideration.
“Five individuals expressed interest, with three of those five submitting both requested forms. I must say all three did a great job of submitting materials that highlighted their experience and background. All individuals who expressed interest or submitted materials should be commended for stepping up. Each of them brought their own experience and skill sets to the table,” he said.
But, he said, Mr. Ahlfeld’s experience on both the board and other roles he played as a community member put him at the top of the list.
“While each of them brought their own strengths, one of them stood out to me with a significant amount of related experience. Tim Ahlfeld served on this board for eight years. While he was on the board, he was involved in everything from contract negotiations, health insurance, Water and Sewer Committee, Street Committee. He was hands-on,” Mr. LeBire said. “When he finished his last term as trustee, he didn’t just fade away. He was almost immediately appointed to our Local Government Reorganization Task Force.
“In an unofficial manner,” he continued, “he was rather regularly checking in and asking how he could help, how things were going.”
He said he believed Mr. Ahlfeld would “serve well and appropriately as a bridge of sorts until the residents have their say at the election box in November.”
Mr. Ahlfeld, who took part in Tuesday’s Zoom meeting, thanked the board for putting their faith and trust into his ability to serve as mayor.
“It’s not a position that I take lightly. I’m going to do the best job that I can and I’m looking forward to working with each and every one of you,” he said. “I’d like to recognize the efforts of the entire village board over the past several months, and especially I’d like to point out, as I’m sure the board members would, the work of Deputy Mayor Matt LeBire, who’s been extremely professional, reliable and dutiful through this transition period that we’ve been going through. You’ve done a yeoman’s job. You do have big shoes, Matt. They’re going to be big shoes to fill when I start on May 1.”
Mr. Ahlfeld recalled how he had mowed lawns for the village when he was in college and had several different jobs with the Department of Public Works.
“But what makes the village of Massena special is the employees, and this includes the DPW, police, fire, administration and the entire town hall staff. I have a tremendous amount of respect for the work that they do and that they’ve done through this transition period. The citizens of Massena have the same respect, and you guys continue to distinguish yourselves as top notch and top caliber individuals,” he said.
Mr. Ahlfeld had been nominated for a seat on the village board in 2010 and ran unopposed to succeed former Trustee Joseph A. Macaulay, who vacated his post to run as the Democratic mayor candidate. Mr. Ahlfeld did not seek re-election in 2018 after eight years on the board and was replaced by current trustee Christine Winston.
The mayor’s seat became vacant Feb. 1, the effective date of Mr. Currier’s resignation following his arrest Dec. 1 for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and failure to comply with a police officer after deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the mayor’s vehicle on Center Street.
Mr. Currier announced the next day he would take a leave of absence from his mayoral seat, with Mr. LeBire handling the day-to-day operations of the village. He announced his resignation Jan. 19. His term was set to expire Nov. 30, 2022.
