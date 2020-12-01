MASSENA — Town Council voted unanimously in a Facebook Live meeting Tuesday afternoon to recommend Boutique Air continue as the Essential Air Service provider at the Massena International Airport.
“I was very pleased, not only with their presentations, but I was pleased that people did reach out to me whether is was downtown or at the store or emails that I got all expressing their viewpoints on the airlines,” council member Susan Bellor said. “The majority said that they were very happy with Boutique.”
Council member Samuel D. Carbone Jr. agreed.
“It’s important to make everybody happy and so they utilize the service,” Mr. Carbone said. “There is a possibility that we can gain some enplanements (passengers boarding in Massena) and that gives us $600,000 for airport repairs.”
Boutique Air has been serving as the Essential Air Service provider at the Massena airport since mid-2017.
Passengers connecting from Massena International Airport to Boston now have direct flight options to and from Florida, specifically Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Fort Myers and Tampa on United Airlines. Boutique Air has an interline agreement with United, which allows travelers to get off a Boutique plane in Boston and go directly to United for their connecting flights to Florida.
Boutique Air currently flies Massena passengers on their Pilatus PC-12 aircraft. The Pilatus is a pressurized plane which features comfortable executive seats and fully enclosed bathrooms. Passengers are provided with snacks and water on flights.
Now that the town has its recommendation for the U.S. Department of Transportation, people from the community need to speak up, Mr. Carbone said.
“DOT needs to hear from the public to help support this decision,” he said. “If they want to keep Boutique here they need to help that service out and give it some public input, and we will get out some information on where they can send their correspondence.”
Cape Air and Southern Airways Express were the airlines not chosen by council.
St. Lawrence County reporter Bob Beckstead contributed to this report.
