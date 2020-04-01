MASSENA — Mayor Timmy J. Currier has slashed funding for the Business Development Corporation and Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce in his 2020-21 budget that was adopted by trustees on Tuesday.
He reduced the Business Development Corporation Funding from $45,000 to $5,000 and the Chamber of Commerce funding from $21,500 to $5,000. Both entities are supported financially by the village and town of Massena.
Daykota Snyder, the chamber’s digital media manager, questioned why the chamber funding was being cut.
“We have done a lot for the town and village, between the HGTV project and the COVID-19 resource pages,” she said.
“I do not dispute that,” Mr. Currier said.
He said he was trying to eliminate some duplication in the community.
“I’m a fan of the chamber. I like what the chamber does. My primary reason for making that cut is looking at the recommendations that came back from the reorganization study and being able to implement those,” he said.
He said the chamber was one area with duplicate services.
“The town of Massena gets gaming compact money from the casino, more than $600,000. Eight out of 10 people who live in the village of Massena live in the town of Massena. So we fund the chamber and the town funds the chamber. In my view, somebody that is a village resident is actually funding the chamber twice,” Mr. Currier said.
While the town receives the gaming compact funds, “Our money only comes from the taxes that we can spend on this stuff,” he said.
As other cost-saving measures, he also suggested they consider some recommendations that had been made by the group that studied the possible merging of the town and village.
“At the end of that study, they made primarily a few recommendations. Three things came to mind,” Mr. Currier said.
Among them was to look at the possible merging of the village’s Department of Public Works and town Highway Department.
“First and foremost, they recommended that if the town highway proceeds to build a new facility or renovate their current one, we should look at a potential partnership with a shared facility and then potentially long-term look at the merger of those two departments,” he said. “We have expressed certainly our willingness to the town to discuss that.”
Another recommendation was to merge the town and village courts, something he said he would like to trustees to seriously consider.
“Merging the town and village court really isn’t possible because of the town of Louisville and those types of things. Likely if we move forward, we would dissolve the village court completely and then just rely on the two townships to handle courts in the village,” he said.
A portion of the village is located in the town of Louisville.
“That would mean the town of Louisville would handle a portion of the cases, “and the town of Massena court would have the significant portion of administering the justice locally.”
Mr. Currier said he and Treasurer Kevin Felt have looked at the possible savings from that move and estimated it anywhere from $60,000 to $80,000 annually.
However, trustees cannot act on dissolving the court right now.
“The way dissolution works for the village, you can only dissolve the village court at the end of a justice’s term. So that would be 2022 that we could do it. I’m asking you to look at that, think about that,” he said.
“I think in fairness to everyone involved, I would like to sit the parties down — judges, court employees. Let’s look at the numbers and see what the impact is. I recognize that village court in Massena is very likely the busiest court in the county, so we should look at that and make sure it’s not just a financial impact,” the mayor said.
Mr. Currier also proposed the creation of an administrative position.
“We have gotten to the point where it’s very difficult to do anything to save money any more. We have been through this several times. I know Trustee (Albert “Herb”) Deshaies and Trustee (Francis) Carvel have been doing this budget longer than I have, and it’s a challenge to find savings anywhere,” he said.
“So, given those recommendations, in my budget I am proposing the creation of an administrative position. What I am proposing is elevating the current clerk to a clerk/administrator position and then the hiring of a part-time deputy clerk to backfill those duties that she would not be able to cover,” he said.
Mr. Currier said the individual in the new position would be responsible for tasks some as human resources, insurance and training, “which always seems to fall through the cracks.”
The individual would also look at the consolidation study to see how they could implement other recommendations, and then examine every position.
“Every time an opening comes up in the village, we do a good job I think of asking questions,” such as the long-term impact and whether or not they should fill the position, he said. “Certainly the creation of somebody that would be responsible for that would benefit all of us.”
At the same time, “We would have done two of the three things that are recommended in that study that we have control over,” he said.
