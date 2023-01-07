MASSENA — A Massena business owner is the newest member of the Massena Village Board.
MASSENA — A Massena business owner is the newest member of the Massena Village Board.
Shelyn K. Peets, owner of Simplicity Clothing in downtown Massena, was sworn in during a special meeting on Thursday to replace Francis J. Carvel.
Mr. Carvel replaced Thomas C. Miller, who did not seek another term on the Massena Town Board. He had served on the village board for 14 years, but chose to run for a town board seat last year. He has two years remaining on his four-year village board term, and Mrs. Peets will need to run in November to fill the one-year unexpired term.
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said Mrs. Peets, a former classmate who graduated with him, was a good fit for the board. She had served on the Local Planning Committee for the village’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
“She and her husband, Darren, are lifelong residents here in Massena and chose to raise their family here. Shelyn is a local business owner and she did a fantastic job with us on the LPC for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. So, I think it’s going to be a perfect fit, and we look forward to working with you, Shelyn,” he said.
Mr. Paquin, Deputy Mayor Chad L. Simpson, and Trustees Christine M. Winston and Kenneth J. McGowan had previously been sworn in during the board’s organizational meeting. Mr. McGowan replaces former Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire, who did not seek another term.
As part of the organizational meeting, Mr. Paquin assigned board members to various committees. Mrs. Peets will serve on the Audit Committee with Mrs. Winston; Chamber of Commerce Committee with Mr. McGowan; Economic Development/Chamber of Commerce Committee with Mr. McGowan; Employment Discrimination & Harassment Committee with Mr. Simpson and Mr. McGowan; Personnel Committee with Mrs. Winston; Street Committee with Mr. McGowan; and Water/Sewer Committee with Mr. McGowan.
Other assignments included Code Enforcement/Code Book Committee (Mr. Simpson and Mr. McGowan); Department of Public Works Safety Committee (Mr. Simpson and Mrs. Winston); Employee Contract Committee (Mr. Simpson and Mr. Paquin); Fire Committee (Mrs. Winston and Mr. Simpson); Housing Authority Committee (Mr. McGowan and Mr. Simpson); Insurance Committee (Mr. Paquin and Mr. Simpson); Police Committee (Mrs. Winston and Mr. Simpson); Recreation Commission Committee (Mrs. Winston and Mr. McGowan); Rescue Squad Committee (Mr. Simpson and Mr. Paquin); and Street Lighting Committee (Mr. Simpson and Ms. Winston). The full board will serve on the Budget Committee.
Monthly meetings were also set for the year — 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17, Feb. 13, March 21, April 18, May 16, June 20, July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 21 and Dec. 19.
Reporter/Editor
