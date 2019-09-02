MASSENA — Gray, drizzly skies didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of marchers and watchers during Monday’s 39th annual Labor Day Solidarity Parade in Massena.
“We’re Massena. We’re tough,” master of ceremonies Jerry Manor said.
Forty-eight units were scheduled to participate in the parade, which stepped off in the Center and Willow street area and marched down to Springs Park, where union members, their families and guests enjoyed a picnic.
A siren blared as the units began to head down Main Street, where a crowd lined up along the street to watch a parade that started with the Massena Police Department and rounded out with the Massena Rescue Squad. And in between were marchers, vehicles, musicians and even a couple of horses.
“Please be very generous with your applause today,” Mr. Manor said.
Sitting behind Mr. Manor were Matthew J. LeBire, Albert “Herb” Deshaies and Steven D. O’Shaughnessy, who were tasked with judging on a scale of 1 to 10 the best floats in the parade, based on originality and theme. This year’s theme was “Union Strong.” In the event of a tie, the originality score was used to determine the winners.
This year’s winners were International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 2032, followed by the American Federation of Government Employees Local 1968 and United Steelworkers Local 420-A.
Among the unions represented were the United Steelworkers, who announced Friday afternoon that they had reached a tentative agreement with Alcoa on a new contract, after already ratifying a contract with Arconic.
“I’m thrilled about the tentative agreement with Alcoa,” said Mr. O’Shaughnessy, Massena’s town supervisor. “I appreciate the union’s involvement in the community and hope they continue to grow. They really have contributed to the standard of earning in the north country.”
The Civil Service Employees Association at Massena Memorial Hospital had a message to share — “Save Our Hospital! Vote Yes on November 5th Massena Memorial Hospital Referendum.”
During a special meeting, the Massena Town Council had scheduled a mandatory referendum on Nov. 5, Election Day, regarding the sale of hospital real estate to St. Lawrence Health System. A flyer handed out by the union noted, “This affiliation is the only one that can save Massena Memorial Hospital, jobs and healthcare in our community. As part of St. Lawrence Health System, Massena Hospital can continue to provide the community with access to high-quality health care for years to come.”
Another message, “Fight Poverty, Not the Poor,” was carried by the Poor People’s Campaign.
Some unions had special guests among their marchers. The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 2032, representing the New York Power Authority, were joined by state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon, Assembly members Billy Jones and Mark Walczyk, St. Lawrence County Democratic Chairman Mark Bellardini, Waddington Mayor and candidate for St. Lawrence county clerk Janet Otto-Cassada and St. Lawrence County Sheriff Kevin Wells.
United Steelworkers Local 420-A were joined by International President Emeritus Ernie LaBaff, St. Lawrence County Legislator Nancy Arquiett and Massena Mayor Timmy J. Currier, while United Auto Workers Local 465 Retirees were joined by St. Lawrence County Treasurer Renee Cole and Ronald McDougall, co-chair of the Solidarity Parade, along with Randy Woodside.
“It is my great honor to join United Steelworkers — Local 420-A in the Solidarity Parade! Labor unions have been under assault and the middle class has lost millions of jobs! Organized Labor built this country and they created the middle class! I am proud to stand with Organized Labor!” Mr. Currier said in a social media posting.
Donation tickets are sold each year to support future Solidarity Day parades, and this year’s winners were Alan Jones ($10,000), Nicole Gadway ($5,000), Mark Lashomb ($1,000), Jeff Carey ($500), Taylor Salas ($400), Sandy Trimm ($300), Jerome James ($200) and Afton DuShom ($100).
