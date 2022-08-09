MASSENA — The Massena Central School District’s Community Schools initiative was among those highlighted in a recent article on the Brookings Institution website.
Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said he and Community Schools director Kristin E. Colarusso-Martin were recently contacted by Reuben Jacobson, the director of the Education Policy and Leadership Program at American University in Washington, D.C.
“Mr. Jacobson is working with the Brookings Institution, AASA (the Schools Superintendents Association), and other national organizations that are part of the Community Schools Forward Task Force to share stories about community schools around the country,” he said.
Mr. Brady said the focus of the project was how districts and their partners start and sustain community school initiatives.
The district introduced the community schools concept in 2017. Community schools are a set of partnerships between the school and other community resources. The objective is to transform schools into community hubs that deliver co-located or school-linked academic, health, mental health, nutrition, counseling, legal and/or other services to students and their families to help maximize academic achievement by the students.
Funding for the program is part of foundation aid provided by the state and set aside for the Community Schools initiative.
Ms. Colarusso-Martin was hired to begin work in the 2017-18 school year. They also developed an advisory board to do a needs assessment of the community, and then began implementing various initiatives.
“Mr. Jacobson is writing a blog for the Brookings website and is working to create a toolkit for schools interested in starting a community schools initiative. He asked that Kristin and I be interviewed for the blog given our experience with such a program in Massena,” Mr. Brady said.
Mr. Jacobson’s article is titled,”To meet the changing needs of small school districts, superintendents harness community school strategies.” It’s part of a “Community Schools Leader Insights” series in which the Brookings Institution shares the experience of people “in the thick of community schools and who are making strides toward student success through the unique strengths of the local community.”
Brookings is a nonprofit public policy and research think tank focusing on economic development, government and foreign policy.
“Students from rural and small-town districts represent nearly a third of the nation’s public school enrollment. Forty-one percent of U.S. schools are located in these areas,” Mr. Jacobson said. “The economic forces changing these districts offer school leaders the opportunity to rethink how schooling is done, and how to connect with families, mobilize partners, and address changing needs. Already, schools are often the hub of smaller communities. Now, they’re becoming more strategic. They’re becoming community schools.”
The Brookings article can be found at wdt.me/5cwUCq.
