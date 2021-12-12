MASSENA — Some Massena Central School students are learning and having fun at the same time.
They’re participating in the Raider Academy, an after-school initiative that started this year.
The program is open to students in first through eighth grades and is offered at Jefferson, Madison and Nightengale elementary schools, as well as J.W. Leary Junior High School.
The junior high program runs from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays until June 2. The elementary sessions run from 3 to 5 p.m. on the same days. The program is not in session during holidays or vacation weeks.
Director of Educational Support Services Danielle Chapman said 329 students enrolled in the program — 85 at Nightengale, 78 at Madison, 86 at Jefferson and 80 at the junior high, although not all students are at each session. Each building has seven staff members available at a ratio of one staff member for every 20 students.
“We have 80 students enrolled at J.W. Leary. But we usually only get between 30 and 40 students a night. We really want to increase that. So, we’re just talking about ways we can get more students from J.W. Leary into the program,” she said.
For the first hour, students complete their unfinished class work or homework.
“With the academic period, the No. 1 goal was to make sure that we’re helping students with any homework that they have and being ready for the next day after Raider Academy,” Ms. Chapman said. “So, that’s working on homework, studying for tests, and I also asked that the staff support the content being taught during the school day, but making sure that it looks different.”
The academic concept for the first hour doesn’t work well for all students, she said.
“We wanted to do all academics in the first hour, but we found that with our little ones, we cannot always have them sit for the first hour and do that,” she said. “So, it certainly looks different at each grade level in the district. With our little ones, we mix a little bit of academics with activity and go back and forth with that. Teachers are doing a wonderful job planning engaging lessons to cover the content being taught.”
One of the activities was a “Halloween Escape room” at the junior high. Students had to work together to find the code that would open the lock that would let them enter the next room. The challenge in each room was related to English language arts, including comprehension questions, sequencing events and vocabulary.
“They really enjoyed that,” Ms. Chapman said. “The kids are practicing their reading comprehension, but in a fun way. They’re practicing comprehension questions and sequencing events and vocabulary in order to make it through each level.”
In other cases, students or teachers are making games that use concepts students learn in the classroom.
“As I go around, it’s really neat to see all the different activities that the teachers are providing for the kids,” she said.
Students are also learning how to be better engaged in their school and community. Some students made pumpkin treat bags for nursing home residents. First- and second-grade students completed a Veterans Day activity, discussing what a veteran was, if they knew a veteran, coloring poppy flowers and writing thank-you notes to veterans that were delivered to Amvets Post 4.
Another goal of the Raider Academy is to adopt healthy behaviors and lifestyles. At the junior high, students have been cooking, and other activities have been taking place in school gymnasiums.
In addition, the program helps build a student’s social emotional skills using a variety of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, STEM activities.
Community partners also have a role in the program, including the Nicandri Nature Center, St. Lawrence University, Seaway Valley Prevention Council, Holistic Life Foundation and Cornell Cooperative Extension.
A survey that was sent home to parents indicated that the top three big activities students were interested in for the activity period of the program in the second hour were sports, arts and gaming.
“Since this survey, I do have the staff members talk to the kids about things that they want to do because we know that if we can interest the students in activities that they like, they’re more apt to come,” Ms. Chapman said. “So, they’re more apt to get the help they need academically and also enjoy the activity period.”
She said to evaluate the effectiveness of the Raider Academy, she’ll be collecting data on issues such as attendance, academics and behavior from one quarter to the next. Parents, staff and students will also receive mid-year and end-of-year surveys to share their thoughts about the program, indicate what is going well, and note if any changes need to be made to benefit the students.
