NORWOOD — The Seaway Career & Technical Education Center in Norwood has announced Emma O’Brien as the Potsdam Rotary Club Student of the Month for January 2021. She is a student in the Allied Health Program. She is from the Massena Central School District and is the daughter of William & Monica O’Brien.
The Allied Health Program is a one year varied program that gives high school seniors the opportunity to prepare for any career in the health care field including veterinary sciences. Students in the program are involved in learning: CPR/First Aid/AED, Medical Terminology, Human Biology and Learning the Anatomy and Physiology of the Human Body with laboratory activities to reinforce content. This program also offers dual enrollment classes where students can earn college credits upon successful completion of the program.
Upon completion of the program, students will be able to perform CPR, enter into college health care related courses with knowledge and experience, identify and describe eleven body systems, correctly define and use appropriate medical terminology.
The instructor, Ms. Kimberley Clark, has said the following about her student: “Emma is a very hard working and consistent student. Her work is always on time and is always of high quality. She is a joy to have in class and exhibits a high drive to succeed”.
Students selected as Program Student of the Month for their class at Seaway Career & Technical Education Center include:
Devin LaRock Brasher — Auto Technology
Christopher Smith, Colton — Building Trades
Chloe Best, Colton — Cosmetology
Gavin Benson, Massena — Criminal Justice
Maria Rodriguez, Massena — Culinary Arts
Corey Dow, Massena — HVAC/R
Brennan Losey, Norwood -— Natural Resource Management
Haden Ashley, Massena — Software Development & Business Design
