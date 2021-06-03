MASSENA — The village and Civil Service Employees Association Local 1000 have reached a tentative agreement on a new four-year contract, which has been approved by village trustees.
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire, a member of the village’s Negotiations Committee, highlighted some of the changes with trustees.
“There’s not a lot of significant changes in the contract,” he said.
The previous contract for members with the Department of Public Works had expired on May 31, 2020, and the new contract runs from June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2024. Over the course of the new contract, CSEA members will see wage increases of 1% in the first year, 2% in each of the second and third years, and 2.5% in the fourth year.
Members also agreed to increase their employee health insurance contributions. It was $30 a week for a family plan, and will increase to $36 a week this year, $41 a week in 2022 and $46 a week in 2023. Mr. LeBire said health insurance has always been a “big issue” for the village.
“There is a significant give from CSEA in terms of their contributions toward health care. Still, in comparison to other groups in other areas outside the village, it’s still a very attractive plan with a reasonable premium. But it will also help the village with some of the costs,” Mr. LeBire said.
He said they needed to “give credit where credit’s due” because all sides came to the table and negotiated a contract that was in the best interest of both the employee and village.
“There were a few small language cleanup items such as adjusting the dates defined for ‘winter schedule’-related items and other non-financial related clarifications, but for the most part the contract is the same as the previous one,” Mr. LeBire said.
Another contract that expired on May 31, 2020 and is still in negotiation is with the Massena Police Department’s Police Protective Association. During a meeting last year, village trustees had approved a professional services agreement with the Bond, Schoeneck & King law firm to assist with negotiations with the Massena Police Protective Association.
Village officials had signed off on a three-year contract with Massena Permanent Firefighters Local 2220 in April 2020, with that contract running from June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2023.
