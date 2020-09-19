MASSENA — Massena’s code enforcement officer says he’s been seeing metal shipping containers popping up in the village, and he’s suggesting village officials revise their zoning code to address the containers.
“I think we probably should address this and start talking about putting some language in the code. If you look at some of the paperwork I’ve put together, I think it’s time that we look at adding a definition specifically into our code and start putting some language into all residential districts for this code,” Aaron Hardy told village trustees last week.
He said the number of containers in residential areas has risen.
“In the last several years, we’ve seen an increase in metal storage containers being used in the village and the town of Massena. Multiple local companies in the north country will now take these metal storage containers and drop them off in your front yard for you,” Mr. Hardy said.
He said, while many of them are used for temporary storage, he’s starting to see an increase in the number of people who are using them as permanent storage facilities rather than renting a storage unit from a private company.
He suggested adding language to the village code that placed time limits on how long the containers could remain on the property. His recommendation reads, “Shipping containers that are placed on any lot within the village of Massena for more than 60 days need a building permit and must follow all accessory structure requirements.”
“If it’s going to be there for more than 60 days, I think we need to start looking at lot line requirements and other requirements that are in the zoning section. I think 60 days is a fair time that if someone is doing a remodeling job or something happened and they need temporary extra storage on their property, to allow people to drop them off somewhere on their property and use them and then remove them,” Mr. Hardy said.
He said the containers were not permitted in any village right of way.
“If the DPW (Department of Public Works) has to get in there and do some work, that’s going to cause problems with these large units in the way,” he said.
Mr. Hardy said it shouldn’t take long to put together any suggested changes.
“I think two months would be fair to pull this together,” he said. “I think we need to work on it, and I think this is a good start.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.