MASSENA — A village trustee contends that in light of a recent fire that claimed the lives of three people, officials need to consider setting up some kind of apartment registry.
“That will help the fire department get a grasp on who’s living in these apartments, who the owners are, any complaints,” trustee Kenneth J. McGowan told village board members. “We have to do something. We need to help address it with the fire department so they can get a grasp.”
The June 26 fire at 419 S. Main St. killed three people: Angelique Catalanotto, 57; Roger Bechore, 48; and Jennifer Jacques, 40.
The fire displaced 14 people. Five occupants and numerous pets were rescued on the first floor.
The Massena Fire Department, state fire investigators, Massena Police Department and St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office were at the fire scene. The first fire department units arrived within three minutes of the initial dispatch and found heavy smoke and flames on the second floor of the multiunit apartment building. What fire officials described as “flashover” occurred in both second-floor apartments as crews began their search for occupants.
McGowan said the registry would assist them in knowing information about apartments in the village before situations such as a fire.
“I know it’s been brought up in the past. There was no interest in it. I think we have to do something. That’s just how I feel,” he said.
Code enforcement officer Aaron T. Hardy agreed.
“I think it’s a great idea,” he said.
He said the state requires local code offices to inspect some buildings every three years.
“It’s very challenging to get a hold of some of these out-of-town landlords,” he said.
Hardy said the registry would require landlords to maintain yearly communication with the code enforcement office. The registry would be located at Massena Town Hall, which he said would “make things a lot easier and quicker.”
He said the fire department already conducts inspections of businesses, giving them information they need in case of a fire, such as the name of the building owner.
“This has turned into a much better education campaign for the business owner,” Hardy said.
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said he also agreed that it is time to compile a registry, and he would leave it up to the code enforcement office to make recommendations.
“I think it’s high time that we do,” he said.
Creating a registry won’t happen overnight, McGowan said.
“There’s a bunch of concerns that we have to figure out,” he said.
While there would be no fee for the property owner to be included in the registry, it would be required that the code enforcement office have information about the building.
“If you own a bunch of apartments on Sycamore, we need to know who you are. The fire department needs to know who the contacts are, who the tenants are,” McGowan said.
Inspections would include ensuring there were working smoke alarms and fire extinguishers on the site, “just the basic fire safety stuff,” he said.
Times staff writer Andy Gardner contributed to this report.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.