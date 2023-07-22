Fire in Massena renews call for tenant registry

Three people were killed on June 26 in a fire that heavily damaged an apartment house at 419 S. Main St. in Massena. Village trustee Kenneth J. McGowan said that in light of the fatal fire, officials need to consider setting up an apartment registry. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Dauiy Times

MASSENA — A village trustee contends that in light of a recent fire that claimed the lives of three people, officials need to consider setting up some kind of apartment registry.

“That will help the fire department get a grasp on who’s living in these apartments, who the owners are, any complaints,” trustee Kenneth J. McGowan told village board members. “We have to do something. We need to help address it with the fire department so they can get a grasp.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.