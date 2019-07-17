MASSENA — A joint meeting between village and town officials that had been scheduled for Thursday has been rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Massena Town Hall.
Village trustees and town council members will be receiving a presentation from a citizen’s committee that has been overseeing a consolidation study.
The Massena study includes a look at viable options for the dissolution of the village, as well as all options for the village and town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.