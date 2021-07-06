MASSENA — The Massena Democratic Party will hold its caucus at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Massena Community Center to nominate individuals for five town positions and one village position.
This year’s ballot will include town supervisor, two council members, town clerk and town justice, as well as village mayor to finish out Timmy J. Currier’s term.
Steven D. O’Shaughnessy currently serves as town supervisor. He defeated former Town Supervisor Joseph D. Gray in November 2017 to capture his first term in office as supervisor. Prior to that, he had been elected to a four-year term as council member in November 2015, and also served 10 years on the Town Planning Board, including five years as board chairman.
The two council seats on this year’s ballot are currently held by Albert N. Nicola and Samuel D. Carbone Jr. Mr. Nicola, who has served on both the town and village boards for more than 30 years and had served several years as deputy supervisor, was re-elected to another four-year term in November 2017. Mr. Carbone, the current deputy supervisor, was elected to his first term on the council in November 2013. Both men ran unopposed in 2017.
The town justice seat is currently held by Joseph Brown. He had been appointed as town justice in April 2017 to replace the retiring Gerald Sharlow and ran unopposed in November 2017.
Also on this year’s ballot is a two-year unexpired term for town clerk. Jeannine L. Brouse had been sworn in as acting town clerk in August 2020, replacing Pamela Catanzarite, who retired at the end of the month. Mrs. Catanzarite had run unopposed in 2019. Mrs. Brouse’s appointment runs until November 2021.
Voters will also be electing a mayor to fill a one-year unexpired term. The seat was formerly held by Mr. Currier, who was first elected as mayor in 2014 and re-elected to a second term in 2018.
He stepped down from his position effective Feb. 1 after he had been charged at about 12:25 p.m. Dec. 1 with a misdemeanor count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, felony tamping with physical evidence, and failure to comply with a police officer after deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on his vehicle on Center Street. He was sentenced to pay a $150 fine and a $93 court surcharge after pleading guilty in Morristown Town Court to failing to obey a police officer in violation of state Vehicle and Traffic Law §1102 in full satisfaction of his charges.
Mr. Currier’s term was set to expire on Nov. 30, 2022. Following his resignation, Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire took over until village trustees appointed Timothy J. Ahlfeld in April. Mr. Ahlfeld will serve until the November election and has indicated he does not plan to run for the position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.