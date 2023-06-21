A commercial driver’s license is required to operate the Massena Department of Public Works sewer jet truck. DPW Superintendent Marty Miller can now offer CDL training to new hires. This means that even employees without a CDL license can receive training for the road test. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The village Department of Public Works superintendent can now train individuals for their commercial driver’s license.

That means Marty G. Miller can hire someone as a motor equipment operator without that person already possessing a CDL, one of the requirements for a civil service position, and train that individual in preparation for a road test.

