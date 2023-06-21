MASSENA — The village Department of Public Works superintendent can now train individuals for their commercial driver’s license.
That means Marty G. Miller can hire someone as a motor equipment operator without that person already possessing a CDL, one of the requirements for a civil service position, and train that individual in preparation for a road test.
During their May meeting, village trustees discussed whether a new DPW motor equipment operator needed a CDL to apply for a position. The department was seeking a motor equipment operator to replace an individual who resigned. The position’s advertisement said that among the qualifications was the requirement for a CDL Class B license and one year of experience in the operation of highway construction and maintenance equipment or one year of experience in a position requiring the operation of a motor vehicle as the primary function of the position.
However, Mr. Miller said, there was a backlog for training at the county level, and the cost of sending an individual was $7,000. One of the concerns raised by trustees was that the individual could leave for another position that paid better after the village had absorbed the cost of training.
Now, he told trustees this week, he was notified that he could officially train people to obtain their CDL.
“Since February 2022 when this took effect, I’ve been beating my head against the wall all the time to get through the federal rigmarole to become a trainer” and establish a training facility, Mr. Miller said. “The other day, I must have hit the magic button because they came back and said, ‘You’re a trainer.’ So, what we can do now is hire people without a CDL. I would like them to get just a permit, which is about $40. Then we can train them in-house, get them ready for their road test at zero cost. We just have to pay for the road test, whatever it is.”
As part of the approval process, he said he had to create an agenda and tests that followed state and federal guidelines.
“It’s going to save a lot of money,” Mr. Miller said. “Hopefully that opens the door for us to hire different people that don’t have the CDLs that we could get in there that would be a good fit for us. At the end of the day let’s face it, we need labor/driver, not driver/labor. People don’t think much about that. But it really is labor/driver. It’s a different animal. You’re not going to come and just ride around in a truck for eight hours. You’re going to be in a ditch. You’re going to be doing sidewalks. There are going to be a lot of different activities that you’re going to be doing.”
He said that,even though driving was secondary, individuals were still required to have a CDL because of the requirements in place.
“I think this is hopefully a step in the right direction, and I’m pretty happy about it,” he said.
Village Administrator Monique N. Chatland suggested they consider putting something in writing that required the individual to remain in that position for a certain period of time if the village provides the training.
“If we train them, they have to agree to remain an employee so they’re not getting a CDL for free and then going to work for a farm to deliver milk,” she said.
“That would be something to look into,” Mr. Miller said.
