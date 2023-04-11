The village of Massena’s Department of Public Works continues to work with the state Department of Transportation to attach a water line to the bridge spanning the Raquette River on South Main Street, near Springs Park. Because the bridge is located on a state-owned highway, Department of Transportation approval is required. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The village of Massena’s Department of Public Works continues to work with the state Department of Transportation to remedy a water line leak that sprung up last year under the Raquette River, near Springs Park.

But if that wasn’t enough, DPW Superintendent Marty G. Miller said they had to deal with another leak near George Street, and it’s not an easy fix.

