MASSENA — The village of Massena’s Department of Public Works continues to work with the state Department of Transportation to remedy a water line leak that sprung up last year under the Raquette River, near Springs Park.
But if that wasn’t enough, DPW Superintendent Marty G. Miller said they had to deal with another leak near George Street, and it’s not an easy fix.
“It’s going to be a tough one,” he told village trustees.
He said they could see where something had caught the line and threw it “right out of joint and did some damage.”
A diver had been contacted to patch the leak, but Mr. Miller said he was unsure how long that would last.
“I’m confident we’ll get it, but it’s the longevity of the patch that is worrisome,” he said.
Meanwhile, he said he’s still waiting to hear about the Raquette River leak. They plan to hang a new water line on the Route 420 bridge that spans the river. But because the bridge is located on a state-owned highway, Department of Transportation approval is required.
Mr. Miller has been working with the DOT on that effort after a water main located near the park began losing 60,000 to 100,000 gallons of water last summer. Until the leak was fixed, the DPW was running a temporary line to feed water to residents on the south side of the bridge.
Repairs were completed by Hunt Underwater Specialists, who had to locate and remove the section of water main that was impacted. The process to locate and remove the section of line took three days with the help of the village’s crew on shore. The cost of the repair was just over $11,000.
Following the completion of flushing and testing procedures, the work was approved by the state Department of Health and the line was put back in service.
Now, it’s a waiting game to complete the next step.
“Things seem to be moving forward at DOT. It’s moved from one department to the next,” Mr. Miller said. “We have a plan in place through our engineering firm, and they’re just communicating back and forth. They have the final say if they’re going to approve the hanging on the bride. Hopefully it’s not going to be long.”
He said the early estimated price tag for the work is about $900,000.
“That would come down considerably because a lot of work would be done in-house,” Mr. Miller said.
During a recent village board meeting, resident R. Shawn Gray questioned the work being done on that project.
“That project was done about five, six years ago to the tune of a $1 million-plus. What happened to the line that was there?” he asked.
Mr. Miller said that line was fine.
“There’s still another line there’s that’s leaking, that’s laying on the bottom of the river. So, this line, we’re proposing to reattach it to the under side of the bridge where it used to be. So, there’s two lines,” one for fire protection and another for future expansion down the South Raquette River Road, he said.
