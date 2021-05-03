MASSENA — The village’s Department of Public Works hopes to pave additional streets this year with extra funding included in the budget.
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire told trustees that he had spoken to DPW Superintendent Hassan Fayad about additions to the paving schedule.
“With the New York budget being passed ... it looks like there might be an increase beyond what was budgeted. As you know, I upped the street repair budget a little bit to see if we could get a little extra done. It looks like we might have a little more than that as well, which is a great problem to have,” he said.
Mr. LeBire said it’s difficult to plan paving projects because of the limited amount of time they can be done during the year.
“We are limited. The north country summer is only so long and we only have so much time. But if we can get an extra road in, that will help us catch up,” he said.
According to the state Department of Transportation, the village received $220,782.61 in 2020-21 under the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program (CHIPS). That increased to $282,024.37 in 2021-22, a difference of $61,241.76.
CHIPS provides state funds to municipalities to support the construction and repair of highways, bridges, highway-railroad crossings and other facilities that are not on the state highway system.
The village also received $50,395.83 in funding in 2020-21 under the PAVE-NY Program, and $75,587.75 in 2021-22, a difference of $25,191.92.
The PAVE-NY Program provides state funds to municipalities to support the rehabilitation and reconstruction of local highways and roads.
In addition, the village received $39,818.52 in 2021-21 under the Extreme Winter Recovery Program, and $61,259.26 in 2021-22, a difference of $21,440.74.
The EWR Program provides state funds to municipalities to support the construction and repair of highways, bridges, highway-railroad crossings and other facilities that are not on the state highway system.
“I spoke to the superintendent and told him my preference would be that we see what else we could do” with the additional funding, Mr. LeBire said. “Once we have the final numbers, he’s going to come to this board and give his suggestions on what else we might be able to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.