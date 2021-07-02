MASSENA — The village of Massena’s Department of Public Works has received approval from trustees to modify purchasing practices that DPW Superintendent Hassan Fayad says will save the village money.
He said a delay in the purchase of an item has meant additional charges beyond what was budgeted.
“This year some of the vendors added a surcharge, if you will, to the costs of the equipment that we have. What I’d like to do is once the budget has been adopted is to proceed with the process of the purchase, staying within the budget limits. That way we can circumvent any additional costs that these vendors may (put) on equipment or materials that we’re buying,” he said.
Mr. Fayad said they make purchases in one of two ways. They produce the specifications themselves and go out to bid, or they purchase the materials and equipment under the piggyback rule.
He said one example of a surcharge was the purchase of a garbage truck that would have cost more than anticipated.
“This year we were going to buy a garbage truck. That was in May. I was about to go ahead and sign the PO (purchase order). I would have done that. Then they said if it’s not signed within a certain time frame, there’s a $17,000 steel surcharge that they were going to add to it. That blew it right out of the water. I don’t know if it’s a new way of life. We certainly want to be as efficient as we can,” Mr. Fayad said.
He said one alternative to save money would be to “piggyback” on purchases made by other municipalities.
“That allows us to purchase from anybody’s contract from the United States as long as they went out and bid the item. It allows us to go ahead and piggyback on their specifications and buy that similar item. So, as long as the item is comparable to what we want, we should be able to purchase, again staying within the confines and the limits of the budget,” Mr. Fayad said.
In the case of the garbage truck purchase, he said the city of Ogdensburg went out to bid on one and, since the village wanted the same type of vehicle, they could have bought it using Ogdensburg’s contract.
“In the event that any of the costs exceed the budgeted amount, then there’s two options. We don’t buy or option two is to come back to the board and discuss it and request a change. But nonetheless, I think the delay of the process added some costs to some of the equipment that we have out there, and I just wanted to try and be a little more efficient in purchasing and saving money that way,” he said.
“It’s fast-tracking the process,” Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire said.
Mr. Fayad received approval to modify the purchasing process for items that were included in this year’s budget. Village budgets must be adopted by May 1 of each year and include the Department of Public Works materials and equipment needed for the upcoming fiscal year. Village Administrator Monique Chatland will also review the possible update of the village’s procurement policy.
