MASSENA — Despite several retirements, village of Massena Department of Public Works Superintendent Hassan A. Fayad said 2019 was still a productive year for his department.
He told village trustees Tuesday that the Department of Public Works was the village’s largest department with 39 employees. Six of the employees are management, and the remainder are members of the Civil Service Employees Association.
“Last year we had a tremendous amount of turnover for a small department such as ours. We lost seven experienced CSEA members to retirement. Fortunately, this board allowed me to replace each of the members, which we needed to train,” Mr. Fayad said.
Despite the turnover, he said the Department of Public Works, which “involves a lot of work and a lot of moving part,” accomplished anticipated and unanticipated projects in 2019.
Their regular slate of activities included items such as street paving; maintenance and repair of roads in the spring, summer and fall; maintenance of the infrastructure such as water and sewer lines, catch basins and manholes; collection of refuse, brush and grass; and plowing snow in the winter.
“In March 2007 we purchased a used paving machine. The purchase of the machine has given us many liberties. We’re able to schedule more efficiently. We’re able to use the machine to patch if needed,” Mr. Fayad said.
This past summer, the state Department of Transportation repaved Main Street, from the Grasse River bridge downtown to state Route 37, but the DPW was also involved.
“We had to raise a number of manholes and catch basins. They gave us the month of June to accomplish this, which we did, but it put us behind our schedule,” he said.
Thanks to a $300,000 grant from Sen. Joseph A. Griffo, R-Rome, Mr. Fayad said his department was able to rebuild the municipal parking lot behind the Massena Town Hall.
“We’re going to pave around the arena this spring,” he said.
He said they placed about 2,500 tons of asphalt during street paving last year. Among the areas they addressed were Liberty Avenue, and from Main to Glenn Street, where additional work was needed.
“After we had a problem with our water line on that segment of road, where we had three breaks in two weeks, we felt a need to replace that water line. In doing so, we ended up having to replace the asphalt,” Mr. Fayad said.
They also upgraded their heating system at the DPW, and cleared an area behind the DPW where they will be housing new salt storage and cold storage sheds.
A bank that had been eroding near the wastewater treatment plant was also addressed.
“It was getting very close to damaging some of the infrastructure that was there,” Mr. Fayad said.
The department replaced a portion of water line near Bayley Road because of multiple failure in the past, he said, and they’ll be working on a similar project from Maple Street to the Town Line Road this year.
The DPW was also involved with a project at the Massena Intake, providing Alcoa with two valves to address a portion of the pipe that belonged to the village. Alcoa owns other piping, generators and pumps within the intake, which is owned by the New York Power Authority.
“They said, ‘You better give it some attention.’ We furnished them with two valves. That was about $6,700 worth of materials. All we did is just furnish them with the valves and they were able to install them at no charge to the village of Massena, so they were good neighbors to us,” Mr. Fayad said.
The department was also involved in pipe bursting operations near Pizza Hut and the railroad crossings on South Main Street. They have one more project near East Orvis Street and Bayley Road, he said, as well as two river crossings. But the river crossings would require different equipment.
“It’s the same product, but a different process,” Mr. Fayad said.
Pipe bursting is a trenchless method of replacing buried pipelines without the need for a traditional construction trench.
In addition, they replaced 570 feet of split sewer pipe at the footbridge.
Mr. Fayad has submitted a proposed budget to Mayor Timmy J. Currier that he said is a .22 percent decrease from last year’s proposed budget.
“We’re all aware the DPW is a service-oriented department which relies on staffing power. Any modifications to staffing levels have an impact on services rendered,” he said.
