MASSENA — This year’s village of Massena spring cleanup saw 355 vouchers used out of the approximate 4,314 that were mailed to residents, but Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire says that doesn’t truly reflect the success of the program.
“When I look at the number of sheet vouchers handed in, that’s almost immaterial to me. The bigger number to me, the more important is the number of trips,” he told trustees.
In his recap of this year’s two-week program, which ran from April 26 to May 8, Department of Public Works Superintendent Hassan A. Fayad said there were 1,178 trips to the transfer station.
Mr. LeBire said that number was more important because it represented residents who pitched in together to bring their items to the transfer station in one load with one voucher, rather than bringing them separately and using individual vouchers. For instance, he said, three residents, including his, put their items in one truck for one trip.
Mr. Fayad said the total weight for this year’s cleanup was 193.02 tons; the cost of disposal at $120 a ton tip fee was $23,162.40; the cost to dispose of mattresses and box springs at $8 each was $2,216; incidental costs such as postage, envelopes and paper were $2,472; Department of Public Works labor was $10,945.82; and Department of Public Works equipment was $314.64.
That’s a total estimated cost of $39,110.86 compared to $43,637.15 in 2020.
“The difference between spring 2021 and spring 2020 is a reduction of $4,526.29. This reflects a decrease of approximately 11.57% in total cost,” Mr. Fayad said.
The village had modified the spring cleanup in 2019, eliminating curbside pickup and requiring residents to bring their items directly to the transfer station. Vouchers were mailed to anyone who had an active residential refuse account. Commercial accounts or residents not serviced by the village refuse collection program could not participate in spring cleanup.
A change to the program last year gave village residents two weeks to take their items to the transfer station. Previously, those who lived north of the Grasse River took their items the first week, followed by residents south of the Grasse River the second week.
But, Mr. Fayad said, the process got overloaded on the final day this year. He said it’s human nature for people to wait until the last week to get things done, and that’s what happened this year.
“The system put in place seemed to have been effective and was relatively low maintenance until the last day, Saturday, May 8. That day was a day of overload for all involved — county workers, village workers and, moreover, the residents. The workers over there were pretty exhausted by the end of the day. Additionally, the town of Massena scheduled their cleanup event for the entire month of May, which blended into our week of collection,” Mr. Fayad said.
He suggested, because of the overload, that they return to their previous method of having north side residents use the service one week and south side residents use it the following week. But, Trustee Gregory Paquin suggested they look at extending the overall time period instead. He said, because of work schedules, Saturdays were often the only days available for residents to bring their items to the transfer station.
“I would imagine most of the people in the village have that same problem,” he said.
Mr. LeBire said that was why they opened it up last year to both sides participating during the two-week period. He said in some cases, a truck might not be available one weekend to bring items to the transfer station, but was available the following Saturday.
Mr. Fayad said he would see if extra time could be arranged.
“I don’t know if they’ll agree to that, but we can ask,” he said.
