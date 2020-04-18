MASSENA — The COVID-19 virus has put a temporary halt to nonessential operations at the Department of Public Works.
Among them is the curbside collection of brush and bagged leaves.
“The mayor wanted us to scale back on nonessential operations. It’s not an essential service. Really, the only essential work we’re doing right now is basically picking up trash and recyclables and water and wastewater,” Department of Public Works Superintendent Hassan Fayad said.
“We’re cut down to the bare minimum. We’re down to essential work only. I come in to do my office work and try to follow up on issues out there and keep the public informed,” he said.
The collection of brush and bagged leaves will be on hold until further notice. However, the gate at the old South Main Street building is unlocked from 7 a.m. to noon Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday for individuals to drop off bagged leaves (clear or compostable only) and brush.
“We follow the same schedule as the garbage guys. The time is limited because we’re not here 24 hours a day,” Mr. Fayad said. “We appreciate (residents) trying to keep their properties looking decent.”
The village’s spring cleanup is also on hold, but will be held at a later date. The details will be released as soon as they’re available. Last year’s cleanup ran from April 22 to May 4.
Refuse is being picked up on the normal days. But because of reduced staffing, the schedules have varied. Residents are asked to put their refuse curbside either the night before or by 6 a.m. on the day of their pickup.
“They time what time we go by. The problem is, if there’s not a lot of trash at the beginning of the run, they’re going to get to other points a lot quicker,” Mr. Fayad said.
If anyone needs water turned on or off, the Department of Public Works needs 24 hours notice to ensure they have the proper staff available. Appointments can be scheduled by calling the office or email dpwclerk@village.massena.ny.us. Email is preferred to alleviate nonessential calls and keep the phone line available for emergencies only.
“For example, a water-line break would be called in,” Mr. Fayad said.
