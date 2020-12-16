MASSENA — Two weeks after his arrest on drug-related charges, Massena Mayor Timmy J. Currier continues to have no involvement with village operations.
That was the word from Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire during Tuesday’s Village Board meeting.
“I do want to mention that Mayor Currier continues to not be involved in village operations. So, pursuant to New York consolidated law, Section 4-400, I as deputy mayor will continue to perform all duties in the absence of the mayor,” he said.
That portion of the law says that one of the responsibilities of a mayor is “to appoint one of the trustees as deputy mayor at the annual meeting, who, during the absence or inability of the mayor, is vested with all the powers and may perform all the duties of the mayor.”
Mr. Currier, 55, was charged at about 12:25 p.m. Dec. 1, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and failure to comply with a police officer after deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the mayor’s vehicle on Center Street.
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reported Mr. Currier, the only occupant of his vehicle, failed to pull over and continued driving for roughly one-third of a mile through the village. Officers said they observed Mr. Currier throwing about one gram of crack cocaine out of his passenger window before stopping his vehicle near the intersection of Center and Willow streets.
Mr. Currier, the village’s former police chief, was arraigned virtually by Morristown Town Justice James T. Phillips Jr. and released on appearance tickets.
He announced the next day that he would take a leave of absence from his mayoral seat, with Mr. LeBire handling the day-to-day operations of the village.
In his statement, he expressed embarrassment and disappointment in himself, and apologized to family and friends who have shown “unconditional love during these difficult times.”
“I have spent 32 years in public service working for the citizens of Massena and the North Country,” Mr. Currier wrote. “I have always appreciated their trust and support. I hope and pray that I will have an opportunity to regain that trust.”
He added that village employees do “incredible work” every day.
“My poor decisions should not reflect negatively upon them in any way,” he said.
Mr. LeBire, who was first elected village trustee in 2014, also issued a statement that week saying that the village “will continue to operate as normal” in Mr. Currier’s absence.
“Collectively as a community, we will continue to tackle the issues facing our village,” he said. “Together, I have no doubt that we will succeed in moving our community forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.