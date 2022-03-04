MASSENA — A 5 p.m. March 25 deadline has been set for anyone who plans to submit a project proposal as part of the village of Massena’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
The village’s Local Planning Committee and its state partners are looking for project proposals that can be evaluated for potential inclusion in the Strategic Investment Plan for the DRI. Members of the public can submit proposals for projects that are located within the DRI boundary.
The boundary identified in the village’s DRI application is comprised of Andrews Street west to Church Street; Church Street south to West Orvis Street; West Orvis Street west to Church Street; East Orvis Street east to Parker Avenue; Glenn Street south to East Orvis Street; Phillips Street east to Water Street; Main Street north to Maple Street; Water Street northwest to Main Street; Center Street east to the Parker Avenue bridge; and Maple Street east to Center Street.
There have since been some slight modifications to that boundary, but the selected DRI target area encompasses 137 total acres and a collection of commercial and residential buildings. The updated boundary map can be found at www.MassenaDRI.com.
Submitted projects will be evaluated by the Local Planning Committee and the consultant team for completion, feasibility and alignment with the DRI vision. Officials anticipate that the majority of the $10 million in DRI funds will be used for capital projects that will enhance the physical environment of the downtown area. Projects may include public improvement projects; new development and/or rehabilitation of existing downtown buildings; grant funding or revolving loan funds, including projects less than $100,000; and branding and marketing.
No DRI awards of less than $100,000 will be considered to ensure projects are of a significant size and scale to be truly transformative in nature.
The call for projects form can be found on the Massena DRI website at www.MassenaDRI.com. The form provides instructions on the submission of digital and hard copy materials. Projects that were included in Massena’s DRI application, as well as new proposals, must complete a call for projects form.
Anyone with questions about potential projects can connect with the consultant team through virtual office hours, which will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. March 10 and 10 a.m. to noon March 15 via Zoom. Registration is required to participate in the office hours. Once registered, potential project sponsors will have an option to select time slots. To register, visit the Massena DRI website.
The public is also invited to attend the next meeting of the Local Planning Committee, which is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. Registration is required to participate in the Tuesday session. Visit the Massena DRI website for more information and to register for the Zoom meeting.
