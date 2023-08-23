MASSENA — With a requirement that village of Massena residents use closed paper bags for curbside pickup of leaves and grass cuttings starting next year, Department of Public Works Superintendent Marty G. Miller said he’s looking into the possibility of buying a bulk load of the bags that can sold to residents.
“We’re looking to buy bulk at DPW where maybe we can get a lower price and sell them to the public, something like that,” he told village trustees.
During the board’s July meeting, trustees approved a change in the local law that requires the closed paper bags for curbside pickup of leaves and grass cuttings. The change will be implemented on March 1, meaning residents will no longer be able to use plastic bags for those items if they’re placed curbside for pickup by the Department of Public Works. Hedge clippings, branches and tree trimming are picked up curbside in April, May, September and October.
The reason for the change is paper bags could be thrown directly into the DPW truck instead of employees needing to rip the plastic bags open to dump the leaves and grass cuttings into the truck, a process that Mayor Gregory M. Paquin and Miller have said would be more efficient.
Plastic bags can still be used for individuals who take their leaves directly to the former Department of Public Works site on South Main Street. The gate is open from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays for brush drop-off. That’s in addition to the 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. hours the gate is open Monday through Friday. The gate is closed on holidays.
But, finding plastic bags has recently been an issue, according to Trustee Kenneth J. McGowan. Clear bags are required for regular garbage that’s placed curbside for pickup by the Department of Public Works.
“I guess it’s hard to find clear trash bags in Massena for some reason,” he said.
Miller said that’s because they were taken off the shelves at Walmart following a recall.
“We did ask Walmart to put up a sign that they could get them at Valley Paper,” he said. “We need clear garbage bags because our guys need to see. We need to keep that policy in place for clear bags. It’s very important.”
McGowan said there might be other options, too.
“As we mentioned at last month’s meeting, this would be a great opportunity maybe for another vendor to sell garbage bags,” he said.
