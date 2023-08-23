Massena eyes purchase of paper bags for residents

Department of Public Works Superintendent Marty G. Miller said he’s looking into buying a bulk load of paper bags that can be sold to residents. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — With a requirement that village of Massena residents use closed paper bags for curbside pickup of leaves and grass cuttings starting next year, Department of Public Works Superintendent Marty G. Miller said he’s looking into the possibility of buying a bulk load of the bags that can sold to residents.

“We’re looking to buy bulk at DPW where maybe we can get a lower price and sell them to the public, something like that,” he told village trustees.

