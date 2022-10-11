MASSENA — The village has been the recipient of funding for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, but Department of Public Works Superintendent Marty G. Miller says he’s concerned they don’t address a critical issue — aging infrastructure.
And, he said, Massena isn’t alone.
“There’s some major infrastructure issues. It’s not just Massena. It’s all communities with CSOs (combined sewer overflows) and water and treatment facilities that need to be addressed, obviously,” Mr. Miller said during last week’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program community meeting.
“With the DRI funding, I said it’s nice to come look at the new streetscapes and everything, but think about what’s under that. Things are 100 years old, you know, and right now we’ve got some issues that we’re trying to address,” he said.
He said additional funding is available, but “it’s tough.”
“It’s all competitive,” he said.
Mr. Miller said the village has the service of grant writers who could look into funding to upgrade the infrastructure “because it’s needed.”
The subject was addressed when Jessica L. Jock, one of the meeting’s participants, asked about funding for those types of projects as part of the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, and whether it falls within the LWRP project area.
“Has it been discussed or is it an eligible project for anything with combined sewer overflows or water treatment facility upgrades?” she asked. “That would be my recommendation of adding for project CSOs and water treatment upgrades.”
Robert J. Murphy Jr., senior project community planner with Barton & Loguidice, said concerns like that could be added to the plan. Barton & Loguidice was contracted by the village to assist the waterfront revitalization committee in developing the plan,
“Absolutely. If we’re talking about trying to increase recreational use of the river, you want to minimize CSOs,” he said. “That, to me, speaks to funding from other sources, but let’s get it in the plan. Then you can apply to other sources for that sort of funding.”
“That’s really amazing to hear somebody say that. But, it’s not pretty,” Mr. Miller said.
Village administrator Monique N. Chatland said funding requests from other sources was already underway.
“We currently have three consolidated funding applications. Studies are required before we can actually get the funding to implement them,” she said.
Ms. Jock suggested this was a good time to explore funding opportunities.
“In terms of outside funding, we’re in a good period of time right now where there is the bipartisan infrastructure bill that’s out there,” she said. “So, in terms of funding opportunities, it’s a good time to start putting those projects together. The benefit would be if it’s in the plan, even if the plan is just drafted and never gets final, it’s something that other agencies will look at to see as a potential project that they could step up and run.”
Mr. Murphy agreed it was worth addressing in the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program.
“I think that after the plan is in place, you kind of decide what the priority is for implementation. But I do think that you do have to address the CSOs if you want to encourage recreation on the water. So, those sorts of projects are great to recommend here,” he said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.