MASSENA — The village’s spring cleanup period is over and, of the 4,400 vouchers mailed out, 488 were used for 1,231 trips. Each voucher entitled the user to two trips to the Massena Transfer Station.
The two-week cleanup period was from April 27 to May 7.
Last year’s cleanup saw 355 vouchers used out of the approximate 4,314 that were mailed to residents. There were 1,178 trips to the transfer station during the cleanup period.
Department of Public Works Superintendent Marty G. Miller said the total estimated cost of this year’s cleanup was $44,798.41 for 224.33 tons of materials. The costs included $27,592.59 for disposal, $2,312 for mattresses and box springs, $2,657 for incidental costs such as postage, envelopes and paper, $11,922.18 for DPW labor, and $314.64 for DPW equipment.
Previous spring cleanups cost $39,110.86 in 2021, $43,637.15 in 2020, $27,818.27 in 2019, $59,798.07 in 2018, and $78,391.10 in 2017.
“The process in how spring cleanup was conducted this year took the same procedure as the previous year, 2021. The change required users to bring their items to the transfer station as opposed to village DPW collecting curbside. The system put in place seemed to be effective and was relatively low-maintenance. Obviously the way that this is being done now than in years past, you can see the savings,” Mr. Miller told village trustees Tuesday.
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin had previously suggested returning to curbside pickup about once every three years to help people who may not have the means to take items to the transfer station. Mr. Miller suggested that might increase the cost of the cleanup.
“Obviously they’re going to be higher than they were five, six years ago just because the labor rates and tonnage prices keep going up,” he said.
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire said the curbside discussion is ongoing.
“We’re going to talk about that as a committee. I know I found communities — not anywhere near here — but they have bulk items where you’re limited. It’s not ‘throw boxes of stuff to the road.’ You get two tags and on a certain weekend you put it out. So, we can continue to toss ideas around and come back (to the board),” he said.
Mr. Miller said he understands some people can’t take advantage of spring cleanup because of the removal of curbside pickup. The village had modified the spring cleanup in 2019, eliminating curbside pickup and requiring residents to bring their items directly to the transfer station. Vouchers were mailed to anyone who had an active residential refuse account. Commercial accounts or residents not serviced by the village refuse collection program could not participate in spring cleanup.
“It’s for the people that don’t have the capability of getting that stuff to the landfill. It’s hard,” he said.
