MASSENA — Two Massena residents were arrested after a search of their home allegedly uncovered 500 packets of heroin and four rifles.
Brian A. Jacobs, 34, and Julia L. LaRock, 57, both of 150 Maple St., were charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance — intent to sell, and third-degree tampering with physical evidence. They were also charged with two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
The Massena Police Department said Jacobs said that Massena Village Court set a $1 cash bail.
LaRock was arraigned in Massena Village Court and sent to the St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, with no bail.
Police said a search warrant was executed on Thursday with the assistance of the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, Ogdensburg Police Department, Potsdam Police Department, Canton Police Department, New York State Police, Homeland Security Investigations and the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office. They said the search uncovered 500 packets of heroin with a street value of approximately $8,000, as well as four long guns.
They said no further details will be released at this time.
