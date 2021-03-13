MASSENA — The Massena Electric Department is the first New York Power Authority customer to take advantage of NYPA’s remote monitoring of utility assets to reduce downtime and increase productivity.
The Integrated Smart Operation Center, which opened in December, provides centralized management of power plants, substations and power lines for use by its power supply customers, including municipal utilities, co-ops and manufacturers served by NYPA.
The system currently monitors 283 power generation and transmission assets throughout the state. State-of-the-art digital tools, including GE Digital’s analytics software, oversee NYPA’s 16 power plants and more than 1,400 circuit miles of transmission lines.
That allows analysts and engineers in the Power Authority’s White Plains headquarters to review real-time performance of equipment and identify problems and issues before they occur. That could prevent potential service outages and reduce repair and replacement costs.
The Power Authority will pilot the service for MED and monitor select substation assets, including a transformer and two battery banks. The goal is to reduce the cost of asset management and minimize business disruptions caused by unanticipated asset failure. The Power Authority will design and install the sensors to identify “bad actor” occurrences and notify the Massena Electric Department of any irregularities through alerts.
MED Superintendent Andrew McMahon said it was an exciting project for the Massena Electric Department, giving them far more data and insight into their equipment than they have ever had.
“We have alarms on key pieces of equipment when things are going bad. What this iSOC system does is give feedback that is constantly/routinely monitored and analyzed for concerning trends. By having this advanced knowledge of concerning trends we can avoid more problems and extend the useful life of equipment and improve reliability,” McMahon said.
In addition to the monitoring service, the technology also helps the Power Authority and its customers continue progress in meeting the state’s clean energy goals and creating a more resilient, reliable and flexible energy system.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act requires that 70% of all electricity in New York come from renewable sources and that greenhouse gas emissions be reduced 40% by 2030.
“NYPA’s Integrated Smart Operation Center has been invaluable in helping the Power Authority actively evaluate its electrical assets and consequently make smart and efficient asset management decisions,” NYPA President and CEO Gil C. Quiniones said in a statement. “Many of our customers can benefit from remote monitoring to reduce downtime, increase productivity and improve situational awareness. Together with our customers, we can set a new standard in utility asset management that will fast-forward the digital transformation of the power and utility industry and help modernize the state’s energy system.”
NYPA plans to integrate and offer additional monitoring capabilities in the future, including a suite of sensors across multiple assets.
