MASSENA — The Massena Electric Department has once again been applauded for its efforts to deliver safe and reliable electricity while maintaining healthy community trees.
The Arbor Day Foundation notified Massena Electric Department Superintendent Andrew J. McMahon that the department had been recognized as a 2020 Tree Line USA recipient, the 15th time it has received the recognition.
Tree Line USA is a national program recognizing public and private utilities for practices that protect and enhance America’s urban forests. A collaboration of the Foundation and the National Association of State Foresters, Tree Line USA promotes the dual goals of delivering safe and reliable electricity while maintaining healthy community trees. It also recognizes a commitment to proper tree pruning, planting and care in the provider’s service area.
“Your commitment to proper tree care practice benefits your customers in numerous ways, including providing cleaner air and water, increasing property values and improving quality of life. Trees also conserve energy and reduce peak demand, a crucial benefit to customers and providers alike,” Arbor Day Foundation Program Manager Lauren Weyers said in a letter to Mr. McMahon, announcing the recognition.
“Trees are a critical part of urban landscapes all across the United States,” Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation, said in a statement. “They provide important benefits to residents, including clean air, clean water and a tolerable climate. Service providers like Town of Massena Electric Department demonstrate that it’s possible for trees and utilities to co-exist for the benefit of communities and citizens.”
The Massena Electric Department had to meet five program standards to be recognized — following industry standards for quality tree care; providing annual worker training in best tree-care practices; sponsoring a tree planting and public education program; maintaining a tree-based energy conservation program; and participating in an Arbor Day celebration.
“The village Arbor Committee has done a lot of work in recent years,” Mr. McMahon said.
But, he added, they’ve had support from Alcoa’s ReLeaf program and the New York Power Authority’s Tree Power program.
“Alcoa and NYPA have been great partners with the village Arbor Committee, helping us make some dramatic improvements around the community. The financial support we get from Alcoa’s ReLeaf program, as well as NYPA’s Tree Power program provide a great benefit to us and to our community to move ahead with the vision that we have for improving our urban forest,” he said.
The village’s Department of Public Works also assists with planting trees around the community, and Curran Renewable Energy has also been part of the effort.
“Curran Renewable has always been forthcoming with the mulch and some of the other products we need to get these projects done,” Mr. McMahon said.
One of the Arbor Committee’s efforts is to work with local students to plant seedlings.
“We’ve really improved the look of a number of the grammar schools. This spring we’re going to work with Alcoa on the junior high school,” he said
Trees have also been planted at spots like Alcoa Field, Cullen Field and the West Orvis Street Cemetery.
It’s not only about beautifying the village, but also saving energy, Mr. McMahon said.
“The work we’ve done obviously helps improve the look of the community. We have the ability to manage the summer peak with shading, but also well-placed trees can help reduce winter winds, and therefore our winter heating peak can be managed,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.