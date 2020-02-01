MASSENA — When northern and western St. Lawrence, Clinton and Franklin counties were put under an ice storm warning in mid-January, the Massena Electric Department was among the agencies standing at the ready.
“We had the warning that a storm was on the way. MED was completely prepared,” Deputy Supervisor Albert Nicola said during Wednesday’s Massena Town Council meeting.
Mr. Nicola serves as the town’s liaison to the Massena Electric Department.
He said Massena Electric Department Superintendent Andrew McMahon contacted Saranac Lake and Lake Placid for backup if they were needed in Massena.
“If you noticed at the mall, there were several trucks ready,” Mr. Nicola said.
However, the full brunt of the storm didn’t impact Massena.
“We really weren’t affected with outages like other communities. But MED was completely prepared for that,” he said.
Council member Samuel D. Carbone Jr. said social media played a role in keeping everyone abreast of what was happening, and the Department of Transportation in Watertown was checking in with the communities.
“It certainly helps us get along a lot better today than it did in the last ice storm we had (in 1998),” he said.
Council member Robert Elsner said he appreciated the updates from Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy during the event.
“I want to applaud the supervisor also. He kept us informed with updates as to what was going on. I thought that was very, very good,” he said.
The National Weather Service had predicted significant icing for St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties, with freezing rain bringing total ice accumulations to a half-inch to one inch.
The highest amounts were forecast for the St. Lawrence Valley. Gusty winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour were also expected to develop, impacting ice-laden trees and power lines. However, those predictions proved wrong when the storm system moved faster and farther south than anticipated.
