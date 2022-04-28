MASSENA — The Massena Electric Department is warning of scam calls to MED customers.
MED Superintendent Andrew J. McMahon said the department has been “having an inordinate number of calls where people are being told they’re going to be shut off if they don’t pay within 30 minutes.”
“That isn’t the way we handle our business,” he said.
And they’re not just targeting homes.
“Some of the businesses in our community have received these calls. They’re definitely current on their bills. So they picked up the phone to call us and tell us we’ve received these threatening calls,” Mr. McMahon said.
When an MED customer is behind on their bills, the department leaves a door tag and sends written warnings via regular mail.
“If somebody has any questions, I’d suggest they call MED at 315-764-0253,” Mr. McMahon said.
People getting the scam calls can also report the calls to Massena Village Police or New York State Police.
