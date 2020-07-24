MASSENA — Elks No. 1702 was recently awarded two Elks National Foundation Grants which it used to support local programs fighting community hunger secondary to the economic affects of COVID-19.
The Spotlight Grant awarded $2,000 to the First United Methodist Church. On June 1, the Elks National Foundation released $3.7 million for Spotlight Grants. These grants were available to every lodge to shine the light on COVID-19 relief.
Local lodges were encouraged to use the grant to make a donation to to organizations in the community that were equipped to serve populations in need affected by the pandemic. Massena Elks No. 1702 selected the First United Methodist Church Free Lunch Program as this year’s beneficiary.
The Gratitude Grant awarded $1,250 each to St. Vincent de Paul and Neighborhood Center Food pantries. Elks National Foundation Gratitude Grants are the ENF’s way of saying thank you to every Lodge that meets the National President’s per-member goal for giving to the ENF. The Massena Lodge has typically far exceeded the national giving goal and is most usually ranked in the top 1% of lodges with 500-600 members.
Due to COVID-19 ENF adapted the approach to donating Gratitude Grants and encouraged Lodges to consider donating to food pantries and other local organizations that were equipped to directly serve the populations in need affected by the pandemic.
This past year Massena Elks finished third in the 500 to 700 member division and 22nd out of 121 lodges overall in New York State for per member donations to ENF.
