MASSENA — For the last several years the Massena Elks Lodge 1702 has hosted a turkey hunt for local wounded veterans. This event has been held in conjunction with Wounded Warriors Outdoor Adventures, a 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2008 that uses hunting, fishing and trips to the woods and waters as a therapeutic release for wounded warriors, veterans and their families.
The hunt has been held in the month of May during turkey hunting season. The veterans have been invited to stay overnight at the Wing River House, a local veteran’s retreat that is supported by the non-profit agency Operation Grateful Nation. The home was originally donated to OGN by local philanthropist John Wing as a space for wounded warriors to recover and rejuvenate with their families and friends.
The turkey hunt could not be held safely this year in May due to COVID-19, however the Wounded Warriors Outdoor Adventures and Operation Grateful Nation were able to continue to host individual veterans and their immediate families following state and local mandates for infection control and social distancing at WWOA’s Camp Serenity in Rensselaer and OGN’s Wing River House in Louisville. The Massena Elks felt that it was important, particularly this year, to help provide an oasis for veterans and their families here in their own backyard. Elks member Roxanne Roberts, a nurse practitioner, stated that “individuals with depression, anxiety and chronic illness have been negatively impacted by the isolation of quarantine.”
Recognizing that 2020 charitable contributions were decreased due to the economic effect of the global pandemic, The Massena Elks Lodge turned to the Elks National Foundation for financial assistance for these two local non-profit groups. Through its Community Investments Program, the ENF offers a $3.500 Beacon Grant annually which must focus on serving veterans and military members in need. The Massena Lodge was successful in their application for the Beacon Grant and was able to donate $1750 to each group.
Lodge 1702 Exalted Ruler Justin Blanchard said that “it is a little-known fact that throughout history the Elks have been supportive of veteran projects.” Dating back to 1917 the Elks established a War Relief Fund to care for the sick and wounded on the battlefields of France by equipping the first two base hospitals there. The following year the Elks built a 700- bed hospital in Boston and donated it to the federal government, creating the precursor to today’s VA Medical Centers. The national Elks pledge is “So long as there are veterans, The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will never forget them”.
One Veteran that the Massena Elks will never forget is their member Lucas Purser who recently lost his 10-year battle with chondrosarcoma. He was raised in Massena and was a 2008 graduate of Massena Central High School. The same year he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served his country for six years before medically retiring in 2014. He was a courageous and inspiring young man who endured an unthinkable amount of treatments and surgeries. However, along the way, he found the strength to participate in the Department of Defense Warrior Games at West Point in 2016 and Tampa in 2019 as well as the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto. In recognition of his resilience and kindness, The Massena Elks made the donations to Wounded Warriors Outdoor Adventures and Operation Grateful Nation in memory of Lucas Purser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.