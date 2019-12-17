MASSENA — Several Massena residents reported that they felt what they believed was an earthquake Tuesday morning, and they were correct.
The Ministry of Natural Resources in Canada told the Cornwall Seaway News that a minor earthquake occurred around 9:19 a.m. They said it measured a magnitude of 2.9 at a depth of 18 km and struck southwest of Cornwall, near Massena.
More information will be published as it becomes available.
