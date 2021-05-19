MASSENA — The American Red Cross is assisting a family of six following an early Wednesday morning fire at 7 Middlebury Ave.
Massena Fire Chief Paul Brownell said they were called out at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.
“We had flames showing from the rear of the building. We attacked it through the front, so we pushed the fire out the back,” he said.
He said firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in about 15 or 20 minutes.
“We knocked it down quick,” Mr. Brownell said.
The fire department was on the scene for about two hours before returning to service.
Mr. Brownell said the cause of the fire was a malfunctioning dryer that didn’t want to shut off and overheated. None of the neighboring homes were impacted by the fire, he said, and no injuries were reported.
The Red Cross is providing financial assistance which can be used for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing for three adults and three children, ages 3, 7 and 8.
Volunteers are also offering emotional support in the coming days, and staff and volunteers will remain available to assist the impacted family.
A Facebook post said donations are welcome. The boy’s sizes are 4T and 5/6. The mother is a medium/large in both shirt and pants, and the father is XL/2X. The post said the mother is seven months pregnant with a baby girl and any baby items would be appreciated.
A GoFundMe account has also been set up at wdt.me/PKGSWd.
“I know times are tough but hopefully the community can come together and donate clothes, shoes, household items or even a few dollars to help them get back on their feet. Food, shelter and just help surviving right now is what this family needs. If you are able to help, please do so. Anything is always appreciated,” organizer Reagen Montroy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.