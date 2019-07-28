MASSENA — While the constant rain that plagued Massena early this summer slowed down produce production for some farmers, it has not stopped the weekly farmers market from being stocked with fresh vegetables grown by locals.
Wendy Chapman who has been co-manager of Massena Farmers and Artisan Cooperative Market, known as the farmer’s market, was one of the lucky ones. Ms. Chapman has been growing produce for the past 15 years, has been co-manager of the market for two years and involved for three.
For Ms. Chapman the rain has not affected her farm because she lives on a hill and has good drainage.
Other farmers were not so lucky and faced delays.
“Some of the other farmers who are coming here probably won’t show up until next week because they live in swampier areas,” Ms. Chapman said.
She remains hopeful and says the difficult parts of growing produce is the weeding and watering; Ms. Chapman said it’s rewarding to pick and eat the vegetables.
Her produce tends to come up faster because she has a poultry farm and raises goats.
“If I have extra milk, I pour that in my gardens, there’s a lot of nutrients (in it) …and we have manure accessible all year round.”
Another lucky farmer is Shirley Peck, who has been growing produce for 19 years. She said the rain has affected her tomatoes and cucumbers the most.
“It’s making them grow slower … now we don’t get enough rain, (but) they’re coming,” she said.
Ms. Peck said she has no special technique and is pleased she was lucky enough to bring products such as squash, zucchini, cucumbers, and green beans to the market Thursday.
Overall, the farmer’s market has been very busy this year. The market has had roughly 100 customers each time the it’s been open.
“We get a lot of traffic and it’s only going to get bigger because as vegetable vendors come on,” Ms. Chapman said “(we) probably anticipate another four or six vendors. It’s getting busier.”
The market is set up at Massena Memorial Hospital on Mondays from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. On Thursdays from 2 to 6 p.m., and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Massena Tractor Supply in Harte Haven Shopping Center.
