MASSENA — Officials with the Massena Figure Skating Club are apologizing to the public after identifying the individual who posted a sign at the Massena Arena on Sunday when the club held its annual ice show, advising visitors to punch any person not wearing a mask.
The sign read, “Welcome. We’re glad you’re here. Masks are required at all times. Punch anyone not wearing one. This is required by U.S. Figure Skating at all of their sanction events.”
“The club has identified the person responsible and handled this matter internally,” club officials said in an emailed statement.
They said they regret not proofreading the sign before it was posted and were “embarrassed and disappointed” that it was posted.
“Our club does work on volunteers and there is no paid staff at all. We certainly apologize to those who were exposed to it and express to the public that the Massena Figure Skating Club has always operated with dignity and integrity when it comes to the sport itself, sportsman and the public,” they said.
They said that, although state officials have removed the indoor mask mandate, “we operate within the regulations of U.S. Figure Skating and they have not updated their mask regulations as of yet. Once we receive updated information on masks we will certainly update them immediately and notify the club members.”
“We appreciate the concern being brought to our attention and apologize again that you and others were exposed to this signage but can assure you we have addressed it internally so it does not happen again,” club officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.