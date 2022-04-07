MASSENA — The three Massena Volunteer Fire Department chiefs are calling on the St. Lawrence County Legislature to use some COVID-19 relief funds to support first responders as they, like others, recover from the pandemic.
“While individuals throughout all industries and in public service have worked hard, it is our sincere belief that this funding should be utilized to help those who have suffered setbacks during the pandemic,” Chief Paul D. Brownell, 1st Assistant Chief Patrick M. O’Brien and 2nd Assistant Chief Thomas C. Miller said in a letter to legislators. “We believe that the way to accomplish this is to ensure that this funding is used in a way that tangibly benefits our communities as a whole, not just a small cross-section.”
They said every county agency has “unmet critical needs for which this funding would be tremendously helpful.”
“For this reason, we recommend the county look into a distribution of surplus funds in support of these agencies. This could be accomplished through either a competitive application process or a direct relief payment to each agency,” the chiefs said. “For example, the county could provide relief payments to each fire and EMS agency in the county in the amount of $20,000 for just over $1.1 million dollars. A million-dollar investment in our first response agencies would pay dividends in return on investment in improved ability to respond and meet emerging needs.”
They said that throughout the pandemic, people were without work, small businesses suffered losses because of supply chain logistics and a stalled economy, and “a vital lifeline to many of our communities was cut off in the form of tourism.”
But, they said, volunteer fire and emergency medical services remained on the job.
“Without regard for our safety and with only the welfare of our communities in mind, we continued to respond. With climbing gas prices and many volunteers working several jobs to survive the pandemic, we continued to respond,” the chiefs said. “Now is the time for our county government to demonstrate that same commitment to our first responders as they have demonstrated to us. It is time to support those who so selflessly served throughout this pandemic.”
They said lack of funding for critical needs is a typical primary issue across the county, state and nation.
“Our volunteers give up hundreds of hours of their time to be qualified to serve. Add to that the number of administrative hours required to run our agencies, hours spent to maintain certification, hours spent on-call response, and no other volunteer activity in the nation comes close to the level of commitment displayed daily in volunteer fire and emergency medical service. On top of that, we then require these agencies to fundraise for essential equipment to meet the requirements of the job we are asking them to do for free,” they said.
“It is a sad state of affairs when the difference between having needed equipment and not having it comes down to how much chicken we can serve at a fundraising barbecue,” the chiefs said. “And in a pandemic earmarked by social distancing, masking and vaccine requirements, our agencies have all taken a financial hit due to obstacles to our traditional means of fundraising.”
They suggested that distribution of funds could show support for emergency responders.
“In a day and age where volunteerism is in rapid decline, this show of support to our fire and EMS agencies for all they have done would go a long way in helping say thank you to an often overlooked group,” they said.
