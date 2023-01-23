MASSENA — A woman’s trip to the basement Sunday to check on her sump pump turned into a technical rescue by the fire department after her basement stairs collapsed.
Career and volunteer firefighters and the Massena Rescue Squad teamed up to help the Maple Street woman who plummeted 16 to 20 feet when the stairway collapsed.
It was just after noon when the mutual aid call went out. Another person called in the accident, fire officials said.
When they arrived, firefighters found the woman “trapped and immobilized in the basement,” they said.
Additional volunteers and career staff were called in to assist with what became a technical rescue.
First responders climbed down a ladder to begin patient care and then Massena firefighters performed a low-angle rope rescue to bring the victim out of the basement to waiting EMS units, fire officials said.
“Amazing job by our partners at Massena Rescue. A great collaborative effort coupled with a desire to serve the community allowed for the best possible outcome in this scenario,” they said.
The equipment used for the call was recently purchased through the generosity of donors and with the support of the village and town of Massena.
“Part of what we do as a first response agency is continuously update our training and equipment to keep pace with emerging needs in the community. Several members completed initial rescue technician training this past summer. Additionally, each of our career staff members complete this same course during their Recruit Firefighter Training at the New York State Academy of Fire Science,” fire officials said.
Community support also played a role, they said.
The department also responded to a structure fire with injury at 3:49 p.m. Friday off Bishop Avenue in the village. They found a working fire upon arrival.
“We arrived in minutes to heavy smoke coming from the front of the residence, and encountered one victim with minor injures from trying to extinguish a grease fire. Crews immediately went to work extinguishing the fire and overhauling the area to ensure it was out. Damage was minimal and the patient self transported to the hospital with minor injuries,” fire officials said.
Massena Fire operated on the scene with Engine 31, Tower 3 and Rescue 77 for nearly an hour before returning to service. They were assisted by the Massena Police Department, Massena Rescue and County Car 13.
Volunteers from the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross offered immediate emergency aid to one person after the fire. They provided financial assistance which can be used for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to one adult. Volunteers also offered emotional support.
Fire Chief Patrick M. O’Brien said if you experience a grease fire, don’t put water on it. The goal, if it can be safely put out, is to deprive it of oxygen.
“All water does is cause the fire to flame up and spread. Water is the worse thing you can possibly use,” he said. “If it’s a pot or pan, if you can put something on it to smother it, cover it with a lid. Turn the heat off, and it should take care of itself.”
He said another approach is to pour baking soda over it.
“Baking soda will do the same thing,” Chief O’Brien said. “The other thing we always try to emphasize is, if one doesn’t feel comfortable putting something like that, get safely out of the home and call 911.”
Staff writer Andy Gardner contributed to this report.
