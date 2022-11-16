MASSENA — A Massena Volunteer Fire Department vehicle that was responding to a motor vehicle crash Wednesday morning was struck by another vehicle.
In a Facebook post, Massena Permanent Firefighters Local 2220 officials said Massena Fire Engine 28 had been dispatched to a crash on Route 37C.
“While responding, Engine 28 was struck by a passenger vehicle that lost control due to the wintery conditions, causing minor damage to the front passenger side of the engine,” they said.
They said the driver of the second vehicle was taken to Massena Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Massena Fire was assisted on the scene by the Massena Police Department and Massena Rescue Squad, and the original crash on Route 37C was handled by the department’s Engine 31.
“Our department offers its best wishes to the motorist involved and to her a speedy recovery,” fire officials said. “We would also like to take this opportunity to remind residents that with the first significant snowfall of the year comes the need for added diligence. Please allow for more travel time and be cognizant of reduced effectiveness of your vehicles brakes which require a longer stopping distance.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.