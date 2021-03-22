MASSENA — Village firefighters were met with heavy fire conditions when they responded to a Sunday night structure fire at 13 Dover St.
Chief Paul Brownell said he lives down the street from the blaze and got there quickly.
One engine and crews had initially been dispatched to smoke investigation on the other side of town, on Jefferson Avenue.
“We got called over to 145 Jefferson for heavy smoke in the area. The guys got over there and found a guy burning garbage,” Mr. Brownell said.
While they were there, their pagers went off at 8:09 p.m. for a working structure fire on Dover Street that could be seen from miles away. The department responded with a tanker, two engines and a rescue truck, as well as an engine from Louisville.
When they responded to Dover Street, firefighters were met with heavy fire conditions throughout the home, but no injuries were reported.
“Everybody (from the home) was outside when I got there,” Mr. Brownell said.
While battling the fire, they also had to protect a neighboring house.
“We had to protect the exposure on the left hand side of the structure. It started melting the siding,” Mr. Brownell said.
The gas and electricity for the home were turned off so firefighters could attack the blaze. He said they had the fire under control in less than a half hour and returned to their station at about 11 p.m. after retrieving their equipment.
Mr. Brownell said St. Lawrence County fire investigators deemed the fire accidental due to a gas grill issue.
The homeowner, Stanley Baker, had been barbecuing on the back porch and the family was eating dinner when the smoke detector went off, alerting them to the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.