MASSENA — The Massena Volunteer Fire Department was called out to two fires in two days this week — one in the town of Louisville and another in the town of Norfolk.
Officials with Massena Permanent Firefighters Local 2220 said in a Facebook posting that they responded to the Louisville fire at 9:58 a.m. Tuesday. They said they had been dispatched to a reported structure fire off Town Line Road in the town of Massena.
“Your career and volunteer firefighters were on the road within minutes and advised Central Dispatch that the fire was in Louisville’s Fire District and to have them dispatched as well,” they wrote on Facebook.
They said that upon their arrival, they found the fire had spread throughout the residence and immediately began placing hand lines in service to knock the fire down.
The fire department operated with Engine 31, Engine-Tanker 4 and Rescue 77 for several hours before returning to service, they said.
The trailer home, which is owned by Chris Brothers and was not insured, was undergoing renovations.
The second fire was reported at 6:26 p.m. Monday in Norfolk. They were dispatched with one tanker under mutual aid to a reported structure off County Route 38. When they arrived, they found a well-involved garage fire.
Crews assisted Norfolk and multiple mutual aid departments with a tanker and water shuttle operations. Massena fire operated with Engine-Tanker 4 for nearly two hours before returning to service, fire officials said.
